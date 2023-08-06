Newberry College picked to win another SAC title

The Wolves have won the last two SAC championships including the inaugural league championship game.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College has won the last two South Atlantic Conference championships including the 2022 title which came by winning the first SAC championship game. The Wolves are expected to three-peat as they are on top of the preseason media poll.

Newberry received six first place votes and 114 points to land at No. 1 in the SAC preseason poll. Wingate earned the No. 2 pick from the media with 109 votes, while Lenoir-Rhyne finished third with one first place vote and 104 points. Limestone (88 pts.) and Mars Hill (85 pts.) were tabbed fourth and fifth.



Newberry enters the 2023 season after posting a 9-2 record a year ago. The Wolves return 18 players (six offense, 10 defense two special teams) who have played in 10 games in the 2022 campaign.