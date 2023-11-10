Newberry College signs Knight through 2027

The all-time winningest coach at Newberry College, Todd Knight will continue to lead that program as he has signed a contract extension through 2027.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Todd Knight's tenure as Newberry College head football coach will continue at least through 2027 after signing a contract extension with the school.

The winningest coach in school history with 92 victories, Knight is currently in his 15th season as head coach.



"No one embodies the values of Newberry College Athletics more than Todd Knight," said Newberry College Director of Athletics Sean Johnson.

"Coach Knight is more than our football coach. He is a great leader for our department and our institution on and off the field."



Elevated to head coach in 2009 after serving for six seasons as the program's defensive coordinator, Knight has led the Wolves to four of the program's five NCAA playoff appearances (2013, 2015, 2016, 2021) and three South Atlantic Conference titles (2016, 2021, 2022).

A three-time South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year (2016, 2021, 2022),



Last season, he led the Wolves to a 9-2 overall record, the SAC Piedmont Division title, and the overall SAC championship with the team's 27-24 home victory over Mars Hill.