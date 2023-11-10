Newberry College signs Knight through 2027

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Todd Knight's tenure as Newberry College head football coach will continue at least through 2027 after signing a contract extension with the school.
The winningest coach in school history with 92 victories, Knight is currently in his 15th season as head coach.
"No one embodies the values of Newberry College Athletics more than Todd Knight," said Newberry College Director of Athletics Sean Johnson.
"Coach Knight is more than our football coach. He is a great leader for our department and our institution on and off the field."
Elevated to head coach in 2009 after serving for six seasons as the program's defensive coordinator, Knight has led the Wolves to four of the program's five NCAA playoff appearances (2013, 2015, 2016, 2021) and three South Atlantic Conference titles (2016, 2021, 2022).
A three-time South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year (2016, 2021, 2022),
Last season, he led the Wolves to a 9-2 overall record, the SAC Piedmont Division title, and the overall SAC championship with the team's 27-24 home victory over Mars Hill.
"This is home for me and my family," said Knight. "That's what it's all about. Not a lot of people have the opportunity, that I have, to stay in one place. I'm blessed to be at Newberry College."
Three times has Newberry College football posted at least 10 wins in a season, and Knight has been a member of all three teams, including two as head coach. His 2021 team (10-3) beat defending national champion and No. 2 ranked West Florida to earn the program's first postseason win since 2006. His 2016 squad also posted double-digit victories (10-2).