South Carolina State defeats The Citadel 31-10

In the fourth meeting between the two programs, S.C. State records its first win over the Bulldogs from Charleston and in the process, earns its first win of 2023.

Corey Fields Jr. passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Carolina State to a 31-10 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Fields connected with Justin Smith-Brown for a 34-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for South Carolina State's Bulldogs (1-3) after one quarter.

Colby Kintner kicked a 25-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to get The Citadel's Bulldogs (0-4) on the scoreboard. But Fields hit Keshawn Toney for a 21-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left and South Carolina State led 14-3 at halftime.

Fields hit Smith-Brown for a 35-yard touchdown and Gavy Zimmerman kicked a 22-yard field goal to put SCSU up 24-3 heading to the final quarter.

Tyler Smith added a 1-yard touchdown run for SCSU. Cooper Wallace caught a 39-yard pass from Graeson Underwood for The Citadel's lone touchdown with 2:16 remaining.

Fields completed 19 of 25 passes with one interception. He also rushed six times for a team-high 55 yards. Smith-Brown finished with three catches for 75 yards.

Underwood completed 10 of 19 passes for 138 yards with one interception for The Citadel (0-4).