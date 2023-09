South Carolina State drops a 24-3 decision to Charlotte

The Bulldogs had a 3-0 lead before the 49ers responded with 24 unanswered points.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jalon Jones threw for one touchdown, ran for another, and Charlotte started the Biff Poggi Era with a 24-3 win over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Poggi, who was associate head coach at Michigan, got a stellar effort from his defense, which held the FCS Bulldogs to 168 yards and a first-half field goal.

Jones was 13 of 19 for 125 yards, with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Kennon midway through the fourth quarter that capped the scoring. His one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter made it 7-3.