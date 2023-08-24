South Carolina State's newest addition to the athletics department is a 53-foot equipment trailer named "Diesel"

S.C. State unveiled its new equipment trailer which will aid the football staff tremendously as it transports equipment for road games.

With S.C. State acting athletics director Keshia Campbell riding in the passenger's seat, the newest addition to the athletics department rolled through campus.

A new 53-foot equipment hauler will now transport all the accessories needed for the Bulldog football team in its road games. The new truck was funded primarily by the S.C. State Class of 1973 with former S.C. State and NFL defensive lineman Robert Porcher providing the trucks which will carry the hauler to its destinations. Porcher's company, PM Logistics, will team up with his alma mater to transport the new trailer to away football games this season.

The new vehicle named "Diesel" is a rolling advertisement for South Carolina State football as it hauler features graphics highlighting the program's history of winning MEAC Championships and also putting four players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The trailer also features a QR code which can be scanned to access additional information about the school and directions on how to donate to the school.