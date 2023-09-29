S.C. State and Furman to play a home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State will renew its football rivalry with Furman University, beginning in 2026. The two Palmetto State Schools will play a home-and-home series.



Furman, a member of the Southern Conference, will host SC State in 2026, while the Bulldogs, of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, will host the Paladins in 2027.



Furman and South Carolina State last played in 2015 in a contest the Paladins won, 17-3, in Greenville. The previous season saw the Bulldogs defend home field with a 17-7 victory over the Paladins.