Richard Johnson to retire after a long career at Wofford College

A former head basketball coach at the school, Johnson has spent the last 23 years as athletics director.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — After 40 years at Wofford College, athletics director and former head basketball coach Richard Johnson has announced his retirement. He will depart when the new athletics director arrives on campus.

“Richard Johnson has made an incredible impact on our college by influencing the growth and development of decades of student-athletes and coaches. Most recently he has helped the college navigate a complicated and changing NCAA Division I landscape, and through it all, he has always understood Wofford’s commitment to the student-athlete model,” said Wofford President Nayef Samhat in a statement.

“I am grateful for his commitment to our college. Just as he has been for the past four decades, I know he will always be a source of support and encouragement.”

Johnson had planned to retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, but several head coaching transitions kept him at the helm of the college’s athletics program with a plan to retire on Dec. 31, 2023.

“I am confident that our coaches, student-athletes and programs are poised for continued success, and with a new capital campaign in the planning phase, I believe it is best for new athletics leadership to be part of that process,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Citadel. He came to Wofford after serving nine years as a basketball assistant at his alma mater under his mentor Les Robinson.

In 17 years as the head basketball coach at Wofford (1985-2002), Johnson had a 100 percent graduation rate for all players who completed their eligibility. He was the runner-up for SoCon Coach of the Year honors twice in the Terriers’ first five seasons of league play. His 200th win was a 79-74 victory at Clemson University during the 1999-2000 campaign. During his Wofford coaching tenure, Johnson guided the Terriers from NAIA membership to NCAA Division II in 1988, Division I status in 1995 and the Southern Conference in 1997.