Orgeron | LSU coach O's personal life mixed with practice, reports say

"Girlfriends" came to LSU football practices and children and women took part in drills with team members.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Reports of Ed Orgeron's eventual departure from LSU's football coaching staff after the 2021 season made headlines Sunday, but many fans wondered why the college football team is parting ways with the man who helped the Tigers win it all 21 months earlier.

According to a report from WBRZ's Matt Trent, Orgeron's personal life was mixing with his coaching duties.

The Baton Rouge reporter said a source told WBRZ there have been multiple LSU Tigers football practices where "girlfriends" were present.

At one point children and women took part in football drills during practice, the report said.

Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports said on Twitter, issues with Orgeron's coaching had an impact on player performance.

“It’s one of those things where no one wanted to be there anymore. The players didn’t want to play for him, the coaches didn’t want to coach for him,” a source told Thamel.

The team lost tons of respect for Orgeron after the march to the office of LSU Thomas Galligan Jr.'s office in protest of police brutality across the nation, a source told WBRZ's Matt Trent.

Orgeron was named in a Title IX lawsuit in 2020 for allegedly mishandling a rape allegation.

A Sunday tweet from Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated said Ed Orgeron and LSU have come to a separation agreement that will see him leave the football team at the end of the 2021 season.

Negotiations for Coach Orgeron's release from LSU began last week before the win against the Gators on Saturday.