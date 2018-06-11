COLUMBIA, SC — USC men's basketball coach Frank Martin overcame a nearly fatal sudden illness at Kansas State, then went on to lead the Gamecocks on a Final Four run taking out some elite teams but Tuesday night's season opener maybe the toughest game to coach in his career.

When the Gamecocks tip-off tomorrow night against USC Upstate his oldest son, Brandon, will be on opposing bench suiting up for the Spartans.

Brandon played at Cardinal Newman and grabbed over 1000 rebounds in his career. Now he enters his freshman season under first year coach Dave Dickerson.

Frank and Dave are good friends and he even wanted to hire Dave to his staff at one point. Frank knows Brandon is in good hands but coaching against his son isn't something he's looking forward to.

"I'll tell you what was real uncomfortable-scouting report. Seeing his name on there and seeing what he does well and what he doesn't do well and kind of explain to our players like 'when this guy gets in he can't do this. We have to force him into this.' That was kind of uncomfortable," Frank said at his season opening press conference.

South Carolina and USC Upstate start their 2018-2019 seasons at 7 pm in the CLA. Win or lose Frank could find the silver lining. Either his team gets off on a good note and his young players have some early success or he can beam as father who watches his son contribute in a winning effort. A win-win for the Martin family.

"A lot of family in town and it'll be a moment that whenever I'm done I can look back on say, 'wow that was powerful.'"

