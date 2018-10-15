COLUMBIA, SC — Former Gamecock star A'ja Wilson continues to make moves in the basketball world. Fresh off winning gold for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup A'ja has landed an endorsement deal with Mountain Dew Ice.

This is significant because the 2018 WNBA rookie of the year, number one pick of the Las Vegas Aces and Heathwood Hall product becomes the first WNBA player to represent the Mountain Dew brand. They also endorse NBA players like Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

A'ja is currently playing in China for her first pro season overseas.

