COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdowns to help No. 2 Alabama open Southeastern Conference play with a 47-23 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

Coach Nick Saban improved to 12-1 at Alabama in SEC openers and wiped away some bad memories of his last visit to Williams-Brice Stadium nine years ago.

Tagovailoa and his receivers quickly got the Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0) rolling with first-quarter TD passes of 24 yards to Najee Harris and 81 yards to Henry Ruggs III. Whenever the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1) drew within range, Tagovailoa came right back to restore Alabama's edge.

Harris added a 42-yard catch-and-run score where he broke two tackles and leaped over defensive back R.J. Roderick on the way to the end zone. DeVonta Smith caught Tagovailoa's last TD pass, also for 42 yards.

Saban reminded his players, about all who were in middle or elementary school in 2010, of the Tides' previous game here when the top-ranked Tide were soundly beaten 35-21.

And the Gamecocks tried anything they could to pull off another miracle, but little worked - especially with Tagovailoa in complete control.

Parker White's fake field goal run to the end zone was called back because of holding. Alabama snuffed out a fake punt to stop the Gamecocks well short of a first down. And when South Carolina drove to Alabama's 1 on the final play of the half, freshman Ryan Hilinski's pass to the back of the end zone was off target.

Tagovailoa's passing yards were the third most in school history. He bettered his previous mark of 387 yards against Texas A&M and tied his personal best for touchdowns set against Auburn, both of those coming in 2018.

Smith and Ruggs both surpassed 100 yards receiving. Smith had 136 yards on eight catches, including two TDs. Ruggs had six catches for 122 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: The Crimson Tide played a game sure to please Saban: Good enough to win by double-digits but with enough mistakes on defense for him to drill into players before next week. Alabama allowed a 300-yard passer and a 100-yard rusher, both benchmarks Saban will likely hone in going forward.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks showed some pluck in the face of the defending national champions. Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns in his second career game with expected starter in injured Jake Bentley lost for the season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama's performance wasn't perfect, but it should certainly keep the Tide at No. 2 without major upheaval in the rankings.

UP NEXT

Alabama returns home to another daytime kickoff when it plays Southern Miss on Saturday.

South Carolina plays its first SEC road game when it faces Missouri on Saturday.

GAME SCORING SUMMARY:

FINAL:

Alabama 47, USC 23

USC makes one final score

Following a targeting call and ejection against Alabama for a hit on Hilinski, USC's Kyle Markway hauled in an 11-yard pass to narrow the score.

Alabama 47, USC 23

Mac Jones extends the 'Bama lead further

With the subs in the game for the Tide, Mac Jones ran it in from one yard out to push Bama's lead out further.

Alabama 47, USC 16

Tua gets another score for the Tide

That made it 40-16 early in the 4th QTR with a 24-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Najee Harris

SEC officials comment on no-review of touchdown

SEC officiating Twitter account comments on the Rico Dowdle run that wasn't reviewed, and that USC fans thought may have been a touchdown.

On this play in question of #BAMAvsSC, the replay official saw the right knee was down and knew the call could not be overturned, therefore, the game was not stopped for additional review. Every play is reviewed-only when necessary is the game stopped for further review.

END OF 3RD:

Alabama 34, USC 13

Alabama tacks on a field goal

After a Hilinski fumble gave the Tide the ball, Alabama drove down the field and got a 21-yard field goal right before the end of the 3rd QTR.

Alabama extends the lead with another TD

And Tua's at it again with a 42 yard TD to DeVonta Smith. Alabama up 31-13. The score is a palindrome.

Alabama 31, USC 13

Gamecocks get a field goal

KICK IS GOOD: Parker White drills a 28 yard field goal. Gamecocks still trail the Tide 24-13, 11:26 left in the third

Alabama 24, USC 13

@WLTX

HALFTIME:

Alabama 24, USC 10

Muschamp: 'I'll get fined for the rest of my life if I comment on that'

Going into the locker room, Will Muschamp was asked by CBS's sideline reporter about the play that wasn't reviewed that may have shown a Gamecock touchdown.

"I'm not going to comment on that," he said, visibly upset. "I'll get fined for the rest of my life if I comment on that."

Controversy at the goal line

After another strong drive led by Ryan Hilinski, USC was at the goal line as time was winding down in the second quarter.

USC ran it on second down, and it appeared on replays that Rico Dowdle may have scored. But the officials didn't stop the clock.

USC was then unable to score on the next play.

Alabama missed the field goal

Alabama missed the field goal Gamecocks don't lose anything off that fake punt a moment ago Still 24-10 with 4:06 to go in the half

USC's fake punt doesn't work

SC with not much to show on their next drive. Go 3 and out and go for it on fourth down with a fake punt. Not enough for a first down. Bama has the ball now on SC's 31 #SCvsBama

Alabama scores on a long 4th down TD catch and run

Roderick tackles Harris short of the first down maker. Alabama goes for it on fourth down and finds Harris for a 42-yard TD. Harris hurdled an SC defender on his way to the endzone SC 10 Bama 24 #SCvsBama USCC couldn't get the first. Punter pins Alabama on the 1 but SC is called for an illegal formation. They line up to kick again #Gamecocks

Alabama 24, USC 10

USC's long punt wiped out by penalty

USC couldn't get the first. Punter pins Alabama on the 1 but SC is called for an illegal formation. They line up to kick again #Gamecocks

Alabama gets a field goal

Alabama's Reichard makes the 23-yarder and extends the Crimson Tide's lead 17-10 over the #Gamecocks

End of 1st QTR:

Alabama 14, South Carolina 10

Shi Smith make an acrobatic catch

Touchdown for Alabama. Tua thows a slant to Ruggs for an 81-yard TD. Score now Bama 14 SC 3 #Gamecocks #SCvsBama

Fake field goal touchdown called back

BOLD MOVE! SC fakes the field goal on 4th down and Parker White runs in for the TD BUT there's a holding penalty on the #Gamecocks. No TD for South Carolina.

Gamecock defense comes up big

On Alabama's second possession, they sack Tua twice.

Gamecocks answer right back

On his first drive against Alabama, Ryan Hilinski answered right back, driving the Gamecocks down the field, with several good receptions from Bryan Edwards.

They'd settle for a field goal, however.

Alabama 7, USC 3, 8:31 1st QTR

Alabama scores first

Alabama quarteraback Tua Tagovailoa connects with Najee Harris for a 24-yard TD.

7-0 Alabama 13:21 1st QTR

Stephen Garcia gets things started

Before the game, former USC quarterback Stephen Garcia led the Gamecock cheer. Garcia led the Gamecocks to their upset win over Alabama in 2010.