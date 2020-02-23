COLUMBIA, S.C. — USC dropped their final game in the series to Northwestern 4-3 in 10 innings. A bases-loaded walk to Charlie Maxwell in the top of the 10th gave the Wildcats the lead. Northwestern took the series winning two out of the three games.

The game was locked at 1-0 Wildcats until the bottom of the fifth inning when Noah Campbell hit a three-run homer to take the lead. It was Campbell's first homer of the season. Northwestern then answered with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie up the game, and ultimately send it to extra innings.

With this loss, Carolina now drops to 5-2 on the season. They will be back on the field Tuesday, February 25th to take on North Florida. After that, it's their series with Clemson February 28-March 1.