Behind the scenes at Williams-Brice Stadium before the game

There are hundreds of people who help off the field at each of USC's home football games

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At Williams-Brice stadium, no one gets through Gate 68 without going by Larry Benson first.

“I see everything coming in and out. A lot of stuff,” said Benson.

Benson is one of the hundreds of people who help put on each of USC’s home football games.

“This is a major production, every home game. It’s a major production,” Benson said. “Just to be here in this stadium, to feel the game and energy and all that. Yeah, it's amazing.”

Before the tens of thousands of fans arrive, end zones are painted to perfection, fridges are stocked, and surfaces are cleaned.

“We're doing some final touch-ups, whether it be pressure washing, painting, we're getting our numerous areas in the stadium ready,” Director of Athletic Facilities and Custodial Services Matt Bedenbaugh said.

Assistant Director of Operations and Event Management Kip Vogel’s job is to ensure every fan has the best experience. On Friday, he took care of guest services, law enforcement, and water stations.

“There is a lot of work that happens and that goes in, even to the smallest detail,” Vogel said. “It makes it a little easier to get up and go to work when the office is Williams-Brice.”

Vogel said the best part of the job is sitting back and seeing everyone’s hard work.

“To see 77,000 plus people having the best time on a Saturday night, you know, that's what it's all about,” Vogel said.

When the game is over, the process starts all over again.

“It never really stops. We'll have a 7:30 game tomorrow night, finish about 11, and then we're back in the next morning by 5:36 am to get the stadium ready again,” Bedenbaugh said.