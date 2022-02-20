x
USC Gamecocks

South Carolina claims victory over Lady Vols, Aliyah Boston ties SEC mark along the way

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds to tie the Southeastern Conference mark of 19 straight double-doubles and No. 1 South Carolina clinched a share of the league title with a 67-53 victory over No. 12 Tennessee. 

The Gamecocks improved to 11-0 this season against ranked opponents and won for the fifth time in their last six games with the Lady Vols. 

Tennessee played its game with injured guard Jordan Horston, who led the team in points and rebounds this season. Horston hurt herself late in a loss to Alabama earlier this week.

