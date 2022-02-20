South Carolina claims victory over Lady Vols, Aliyah Boston ties SEC mark along the way

The Gamecocks improved to 11-0 this season against ranked opponents and won for the fifth time in their last six games with the Lady Vols.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds to tie the Southeastern Conference mark of 19 straight double-doubles and No. 1 South Carolina clinched a share of the league title with a 67-53 victory over No. 12 Tennessee.

