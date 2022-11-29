Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks a game after tweaking her ankle to lead No. 1 South Carolina past No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night.

Boston had missed the final two quarters of her team's victory over Hampton on Sunday after a hard fall. She returned to the bench in a walking boot. But there she was in the starting lineup and looked as healthy as ever, playing 35 minutes.