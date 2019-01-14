COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dawn Staley and Frank Martin's teams are in the Ap Top 25 polls this week.

The USC women's team jumps six spots to the 15th ranking in the country following their big win on the road at LSU. They've won 8 straight games and are 4-0 in the SEC.

Carolina started the year ranked 10th and have dropped to the 25th ranking this year as well.

They will face No.7 Mississippi State in Starksville this Thursday night.

The USC men's team has won four games in a row and are off to just the third 3-0 start in SEC play in program history. They have wins at Florida and over No.14 Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks received six votes in the AP Top 25 poll today. It marks the first time Carolina has received votes this season, and the first time since the Nov. 13, 2017 poll.

The men's team will face Vanderbilt and LSU on the road this week.