COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the Southeastern Conference announced that USC pitcher and Columbia native Cam Tringali was named to the SEC's Community Service Team.

The Cardinal Newman grad helped out with the week of giving at Heathwood Hall. He and his teammates hosted the Chapin Screaming Eagles at Founders Park for a game against the Gamecocks. The redshirt sophomore also volunteered at the Ray Tanner Run to help raise money for charities in the Midlands.

In the shortened 2020 season, Tringali went 1-0 with 13 strikeouts in just over 10 innings pitched. He appeared in six games. The right hander got his lone win at Furman, where he struck out seven batters in five innings.