COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday at Founders Park the series finale between South Carolina and Clemson took place and let's just say the Gamecocks were determined as as ever to end a long drought against their arch rivals. 17 hits will do it.

The Gamecocks defeat the Tigers 14-3 in the series finale.

USC edged the Tigers on Friday, Clemson got the upper hand yesterday but USC would have the final say.

However, in the first at bat for Kyle Wilkie the junior hits a grounder near the first baseline and gets all the way to the wall. Wilkie would get all the way to third for a rbi triple to start this game for Clemson.

In the bottom of the first inning the Gamecocks respond. TJ Hopkins goes deep to center and it goes over defense and back to the wall. That play scores Noah Campbell and an excited Brady Allen as the Gamecocks take a 2-1 lead. Hopkins finished with a great performance going 4-5 at the plate with 4 rbis.

With one out left in the opening frame Luke Berryhill makes his presence felt with a three-run shot to left field. This was a huge play as Berryhill goes yard to give USC a 5-1 lead. They would go up 6-1 after a sac fly to end the second inning.

Reid Morgan got the start for USC and here's turning into the leader of the pitching staff after every appearance. He strikes out Bryce Teodosio, who is is big time hitter for the Tigers and gives Bryce and the Tigers dugout a staredown. He pitched a little over 6 innings and tossed five strikeouts.

Morgan would earn his second win of the year as the Gamecocks cruise to a 14-3 victory over the Tigers and take the series 2-1. It's the first time USC has beaten Clemson in a series since 2014 and the first in the Mark Kingston era.

"I thought our hitters were very aggressive, very relentless but if they didn't get their pitch they let it go," USC baseball head coach Mark Kingston said after the game. "That's what good offenses do. That's what good hitters do. They're going to walk to the plate very aggressive. If you get your pitch you let it fly, if you don't, you take it and you go get the next pitch and I thought we did a tremendous job of that. 14 runs on 17 hits. That's speaks for itself."

Next up for the Gamecocks is a home date with another in-state program in The Citadel this Tuesday at 4 pm.