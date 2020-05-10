USC women's soccer's Catherine Barry earns SEC Freshman of the week honors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Make it two straight weeks of weekly honors for USC freshman Catherine Barry.

On Monday, the SEC announced that Barry was named SEC Freshman of the Week. The freshman was named to TopDrawerSoccer.com's Team of the Week last week.

On Sunday, Barry scored the game-winning goal for South Carolina in their 1-0 win over Kentucky. She now has back-to-back game-winning goals, which puts her into a tie for the most goals in the SEC through three weeks of play. The Massachusetts native is also the first USC freshman since Selma Sol Magnusdottir in 2018 to score in back-to-back games.