COLUMBIA, SC — The first time Chattanooga and South Carolina meet on the gridiron will be under the lights as Williams Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks and Moccasins will kickoff at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov. 11.

This will be the second night game of the year for USC. They defeated Tennessee 27-24 on Oct. 27 for the second straight meeting in a night game at Willy-B.

Chattanoogs is currently 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the Southern Conference. They'll play Mercer this Saturday before coming to Columbia.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

