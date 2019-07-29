COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson running back Tavien Feaster is set to join the South Carolina Gamecocks, after weeks of mulling where he should finish his college football career.

The university itself has not confirmed the transfer, but sources told News19 and multiple media outlets that Feaster has decided to come to Columbia. On Monday afternoon, Feaster apparently confirmed the news, posting on his Instagram page a photo of him in a USC jersey sitting in a Gamecock locker room with his name on the locker. He also posted the following piece of scripture, Jeremiah 29:11:

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord. "Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Feaster is set to graduate in August. After that point, he'd be eligible to play for the team, just in time for the start of the 2019 campaign.

The former Spartanburg High standout came to Clemson as a 5-star prospect at running back. But after waiting behind Wayne Gallman, Feaster was overtaken on the depth chart by Travis Etienne, who will enter his junior season as a Heisman Trophy candidate after being named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

In April, he entered the NCAA transfer portal, and considered several schools, including North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Virginia Tech.

He leaves Clemson with career totals of 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 23 catches for 183 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Feaster wants to go to a program where if he won't be the starter, he will have more of an impact in the final box score. If that means going to the arch-rival Gamecocks, Feaster said that would be the best decision for him as he tries to increase his draft stock for the 2020 NFL Draft.