He never lost at home on the field for the Gamecocks and now Connor Shaw returned to the place that made him a household name in South Carolina to make sure kids look at their fathers as winners in their homes

Fathers and their children came out to the Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility for the All Pro Dad Pro Day Camp on Saturday. They were able to go through some fun NFL pro day style drills and got to hear from Connor himself. He came out of USC in 2013 and is regarded as the best quarterback in program history. It wasn't the winning but he says it's fatherhood that has made him who he is today.

"All for the better. It started with my little girl which I thought I wanted a boy and the the flip switched and I love my little girl. She has taught me more than I think I've taught her at sometimes and now I have a little boy so I think I may be retired but we'll see but it's been great man. It's completely changed my perspective of life and really re-prioritized my values in life," Connor said.

Time may be the most important thing that father can give to his family in Connor's eyes.

"Just being a dad you understand the value of what being a father means and how important it is for your kids to understand that the love and the sacrificing of time for your children and that's what it's really all about."

Football camps aren't the only things Connor is running these days. He's also coaching tight ends at Furman. He was officially introduced as Furman's tight ends coach back in January.

After injuries ended his NFL dreams Connor traded in his cleats for the clipboard. He loves to coach and the all time winnigest quarterback in South Carolina history knows some offense having played for the Ol Ball Coach Steve Spurrier.

The mental approach to the game has been the biggest adjustment that Connor has had since going from a player to a coach.

"I think the biggest thing from a player to a coach is as a player you could compartmentalize so many things. Doing your role, doing it that the best you can, understanding that if you do that it'll help 10 other guys and as a coach you have to look at it from a much broader spectrum and maximizing the talent and creating ways to get them involved, engaged, have some motivation and confidence in their playing abilities."

Connor had short stints with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears but he feels that his time in the NFL and being part of pro football organizations will make a valuable coach.

"I went three straight years of being on the injured reserve so it's just understanding how to persevere through some adversity and taking the most of every situation and remaining positive. Those three years, it was almost like a coaching role. I did some things that our starting quarterback wanted me to do and those things will translate into coaching. "

Connor Shaw the tight ends at Furman will open their 2018 campaign at Clemson on September 1.

