Connor Shaw was in Columbia this weekend for the All Pro Dad Camp at the Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility. One guy who was helping out Connor was current USC quarterback Jake Bentley.

Jake is coming off a nine win season where he scored 24 total touchdowns and threw nearly 2800 yards.

Connor was a winner at USC going 27-5 and an unblemished 17-0 record at Williams Brice Stadium.

Jake has 13 wins in two seasons and one home loss in his career that and was to Clemson. But Jake has bested Connor numbers wise going into their junior seasons throwing more touchdowns, picks and yards.

With a big season ahead for Jake and the Gamecocks Connor says he's been impressed with the young Qb and we could be seeing a lot more from number 19 this season.

"I just think there's going to be a bit more high expectations and you forget that he's only played for two years because he's beyond his years," Connor said. "I think the greatest thing about him is his leadership skills and his maturity level at the age he is. You know he's got two years under his belt and I think everyone expects big things out of him and the Gamecocks this year and I think they'll shock a lot of people."

Connor knows that Jake can't do it by himself but he feels there are enough playmakers on the team where USC can continue to improve and be a major player in the SEC.

"I think he's got plenty of weapons around him. I think his wide receiving corps is as good as it's been since I've-since we've played and you know B-Mac will do a great job and Coach Muschamp will do a great job of getting the ball in the right hands and you think players and not plays and they'll go execute it well."

South Carolina opens their 2018 campaign at home against Coastal Carolina on September 1.

