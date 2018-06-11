TOLEDO, OH — The backcourt for the USC women's basketball team is already loaded and Dawn Staley wants to make sure she has talented backcourt with for years to come.

Zia Cooke, a top 10 guard in the 2019 class, committed to the Gamecocks on Monday night. Ohio State, Louisville, Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi State were the contenders and it came down to Louisville and USC.

Zia is ranked seventh overall and the second best guard in ESPNW's Top 100 HoopGurlz rankings for the class of 2019. The Toledo, Ohio native led Robert Rogers High School to their first state title since 1981 averaging 21.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals and five assists per game last season.

Dawn is getting a baller. Zia is 5'9" but grabbed 14 rebounds and scored 33 points in the state title game. She also played for Team USA's U17 FIBA World Cup team and won a gold medal.

Zia is the full scholarship player for the 2019 Class. Lexington's Olivia Thompson wil be a walk-on next year as well.

