Kids don't get a chance to meet football players too often but at Benedict College they were able to do that thanks to former Gamecock DJ Swearinger.

For the second straight year the Washington Redskins defensive back, held his annual celebrity basketball game at Benedict College. This year proceeds from the event went to the boys and girls club of the Midlands.

"It's extremely important. I've visiting with the Boys and Girls Club the last two weeks and to put smiles on those kids faces means a lot to me. You know I was kid before and I wanted to look up to pro players and be able to touch them. That's what this is about," Swearinger said.

USC fans who came out got to see DJ, Melvin Ingram of the Chargers, Raiders tight end Jared Cook, LA Rams Pro Bowl return specialist Pharoh Cooper, Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis and other Gamecocks who made their names known at Williams Brice Stadium.

DJ is from Greenwood but he says this annual event is all about being there for the kids in this community.

"I grew up in Greenwood. I'm grew up a South Carolina boy and so I know the struggles and the things South Carolina people have to go through. I want to give back and show the kids that they can make it out just I did and just like we did."





© 2018 WLTX