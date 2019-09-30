COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Gamecocks are being honored by the SEC for their excellent play in last Saturday's win over Kentucky.

D.J. Wonnum has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week and punter Joseph Charlton was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. The team beat Kentucky 24-7 Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium, putting an end to a five-game losing skid against the Wildcats.

Wonnum had a career high 3 sacks and had five tackles, including a forced fumble. Charlton had a 51.2 punt average on the nine punts he made during the game, including one that went 65 yards. Those punts pinned Kentucky deep in their own territory for much of the night.

Wonnum's defense helped USC hold Kentucky to just 212 total yards. Charlton is now second in the SEC and in the country with a 49.8 punting average and is USC's career punting leader at 45.2 yards per punt.

USC (2-3, 1-2 SEC) is off this weekend before traveling to Georgia on Saturday, October 12 for an SEC showdown. That game is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff.