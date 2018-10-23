COLUMBIA, SC — He's been out since the opener but now he's back. USC junior defensive end DJ Wonnum returns to the lineup for the Gamecocks.

DJ was USC's best returning defensive lineman. He led the Gamecocks with six sacks and 13.5 tackles for the loss. He also received preseason love with being named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List.

An ankle injury in the first quarter against Coastal Carolina has sidelined him for weeks. In his absence the Gamecocks have struggled to stop the run and ranked next to last in the SEC with 10 sacks on the year. Only UGA has fewer with 9 sacks.

Everyone is hoping DJ can return and have immediate impact as a top player including himself.

"It was very hard but I got through it. Stayed positive, did my rehab, kept working on my craft and now I'm back," DJ said. "Just getting back helping with our defense but other than that them boys have been playing great out there but I'm just glad to be back."

“Obviously, he is a very productive player in his two years here at South Carolina. You see a lot of people offensively attack our edges defensively in my opinion. In the run game, he adds another dimension to us as far as a pass rusher is concerned. But I would say more than anything, from a leadership standpoint or presence standpoint, (he is) a guy that has a lot of respect in the locker room," Muschamp said.

DJ has also achieved something very few young players do in the Gamecock football program.

"He is one of three players in school history that has been voted a team captain in his true sophomore year. That says a lot about the respect D.J. has in the locker room and the type of young man he is," Muschamp said. "When he is on the practice field, the way he practices, the way he goes about his business, he helps our team improve and get better.”

South Carolina and Tennessee will kickoff under the lights of Williams Brice Stadium at 7:30 on Saturday night

