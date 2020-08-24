Dylan Wonnum: "I feel like I'm the best I've ever been."

Junior offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum returns to the team after undergoing hip surgery in the off-season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina returned to the football field on Monday for their first padded practice of preseason camp.

“It felt great, I feel like the O-linemen, we did a good job today,” said offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum. “We’ve got to build on this.”

Wonnum is coming off a 2019 season where he appeared, and started, in seven games. The junior suffered an ankle injury week four at Missouri, but then returned to the starting lineup six weeks later against Appalachian State.

“You know, mentally it was tough getting injured and stuff, seeing everybody playing when you know, I’m just on the sidelines,” said the 6-foot-5 tackle. “But you know, I was cheering my brothers on and everything, and when I got back, I tried to do my best.”

Despite finishing the 2019 season on the field, Wonnum would not yet be free from injury. In the offseason, the junior underwent hip surgery, sidelining him for the five spring-camp practices.

After missing time last Fall and Spring, Wonnum says he is fully healed and ready to go for the 2020 season.

“I’m very healthy,” said the Tucker, GA native. “I feel like I’m the best I’ve ever been.”