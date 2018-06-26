Dawn Staley has produced a number of Gamecocks who have gone on to play professional basketball and have WNBA careers. But it's starting to become clear that A'ja Wilson is her best player to date at the next level.

A'ja Wilson is having not only a rookie of the year but an MVP caliber season for the Las Vegas Aces.

After her first 15 WNBA games A'ja ranks third in scoring with 20.1 ppg and is also third in the league with 8.5 rebounds per game. She is also seventh in blocked shots.

"I'm not surprised just because she gets a lot of one-on-one action. There's not a whole lot of packing it in and teams forcing her to pass the ball out," Dawn said.

The Heathwood Hall product has made the transition to the pro game and is already turning into a star.

At her summer press conference Dawn said that A'ja has grown tremendously and she is seeing that A'ja is already a pro.

"What I am surprised is that she picked it up fairly quickly. I talk to and text with A'ja a lot and I ask her what she's learned. Every time I text her I ask what did you learn? What did you learn? She just says different thing and when she says that and I see the next game I see that she's made adjustment. It's been incredible to see her do those things," Dawn said.

A'ja and the Aces will be back near the Midlands on August 6th when they play the Atlanta Dream.

