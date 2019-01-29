COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday night Frank Martin and the Gamecocks will host Rick Barnes and the number one Tennessee Volunteers in front of a sellout crowd at Colonial Life Arena.

Some fun facts are on USC's side. The Gamecocks are undefeated at home during SEC play and they have taken down two top 20 opponents on their home floor this year.

USC head coach Frank Martin is now stranger to defeating top 10 opponents in the regular season, especially teams led by former Clemson head coach Rick Barnes.

Back in his Kansas State days. Frank Martin beat the number one, 7th and 11th ranked Texas teams led by Coach Barnes.

Fast forward to now. Veteran Gamecock players like Chris Silva and Hassani Gravett said they feel comfortable playing the Volunteers despite their number one ranking because they have played them so many times before and they know what to expect.

Frank is aware of USC's recent success in the SEC but getting a win over the Vols is a different animal because they have a lot of depth and are led by reigning SEC player of the year in Grant Williams. Grant posted a 42 point game in an overtime road win over Vanderbilt where he went 21-21 from the free throw line. Silva will need have another career game in order to help cancel out what Williams can do.

Even with all the numbers, rankings, streaks and trends Frank says his team just needs to follow his lead.

"If I'm consistent with how I handle things then the players will be consistent with how they prepare for things. If come in to practice hey we got to be real good today because those guys are real good and I didn't do that for Vanderbilt then the players start playing the next opponent based on my mode. My whole thing has always been is be the same."

Frank adds that his coaching philosophy is that being even-keeled before and after wins and losses is the key for players to perform at their best from game to game.

"The best way to prepare players for whatever stage, whatever moment, is for me to prepare the same way every game. Doesn't mean I'm not going to be a little bit more on edge because we didn't play the right way but I'm not going to be more on edge based on who the next opponent is."

The Gamecocks and Volunteers tip-off at 6:30 pm Tuesday night in the CLA.