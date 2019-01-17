Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Former South Carolina Gamecocks' and Heathwood Hall women's basketball star A'ja Wilson will be on the ESPN family of networks throughout the rest of the college basketball season.

ESPN announced that Wilson would be contributing analysis to the studio program SEC Now and serving as a game analyst for select SEC games on ESPN2, ESPNU, and the SEC Network. She will also serve as a studio analyst during the 2019 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Greenville, SC.

Wilson served as a commentator earlier this year during a South Carolina women's basketball game on SEC Network+.

ESPN said Wilson will be on SEC Now beginning Thursday, January 17, previewing a college basketball doubleheader.

Wilson starred at both Heathwood Hall and South Carolina. She was a member of the Gamecocks' championship team in 2017 and was drafted first overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces. In addition to winning rookie of the year, she was voted into the 2018 WNBA All Star Game.