CHICAGO — NFL free agency has been in a frenzy and some former Gamecocks are in the mix.

Mike Davis has agreed to a two-year deal with up to 7 million dollars with the Chicago Bears.

Mike has shown he can run and catch passes and he was a good running back for the Seahawks win given the opportunity. He finishes with 754 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns, 49 catches, 345 yards and a receiving touchdown in his two year stint in Seattle where he played in 21 games and started 8 of them.

This is the first big contract for the former practice squad player. Most expect that current starting running back Jordan Howard will be traded paving the way for Mike returning Bear Tarik Cohen.

Former Gamecock and Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook is also in the free agent market looking for a new deal as well.

NFL Agency officially opens Wednesday at 4 pm where reported deals can be finalized and more can be made.