Boston, MA (WLTX) - A couple of Gamecocks helped lead the Boston Red Sox to the World Series title, with one of them is being honored as World Series MVP for his efforts.

Boston defeated the L.A. Dodgers 5-1 Sunday night in Game 5 of the World Series to clinch the series. It's Boston's fourth World Series title this century.

But the hero of the night was Steve Pearce, who hit two homers in the deciding game and was named World Series MVP. That came a night after he also hit a home run in the team's 9-6 comeback win in Los Angeles in Game 4. About 20 minutes after the Red Sox won the title, it was announced that Pearce was the MVP.

Pearce also hit a three run double in the top of the 9th in Game 4. Pearce hit .333 in the series with four extra-base hits.

For those who may not remember, Pearce played for the Gamecocks in 2004 and 2005.

Of course, another big piece of the winning puzzle for the Red Sox has been Jackie Bradley Jr. he was the American Lead Championship Series MVP and also had a great World Series hitting a clutch home run in game three.

Bradley Jr. reached base four times in Game 3, including a solo home run that tied the game at one in the eighth inning. Bradley had a .795 OPS in the five games with three hits. Bradley earns his second ring (he has one from 2013) with the Red Sox but his first being on the active postseason roster.

Bradley Jr. and Pearce join Mookie Wilson as Gamecocks who have a World Series ring. Wilson picked his up as a member of the 1986 New York Mets. The three players join Dave Hollins (1993 Philadelphia Phillies) and Adam Everett (2005 Houston Astros) as Gamecocks who have played in a World Series.

© 2018 WLTX