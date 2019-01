COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former USC defensive end Shamiek Blackshear has found a new home. He announced earlier this month that he was leaving the program and now he'll be in the Big 12 playing for TCU.

Shamiek had an injury riddled career at USC but last season he played in all 13 games and posted four tackles for loss and sack to go along with 27 tackles.

The redshirt junior played in 32 games for the garnet and black finishing with 30 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack.