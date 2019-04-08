CLEVELAND — He was waived by the LA Clippers less than a month ago. But now former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell has a new home.

Sindarius agreed to a one-year non-guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.He'll be fighting for one of the last roster sports. He could potentially go from the brutal Western Conference to a wide open Eastern Conference.

The former SEC Player of the Year played in 64 games this past season. For his best stat as a pro he led the league in defensive rating for all players who played in at least 50 games during the 2018-2019 season.

In his rookie season the Lancaster native averaged about 16 minutes and 3.9 points per game.

The leader for the USC's Final Four team was a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2017 NBA Draft before getting traded to the Clippers.

This could be a great opportunity for Sindarius to show what he can do. He'll have to compete with Jordan Clarkson, Brandon Knight and Kevin Porter Junior for playing time if he makes the final roster.

But like he said at the SC Pro-Am he's coming for a roster spot because of what he learned in high school.

"When I was a 10th grader in high school I used to always complain. Why does he have that? How did he get this? I did this against them. I had that against him. My coach used to tell me, 'cool, in order to make a name you have to take a name.' I always live by that. Forever," Sindarius said.

"That's my approach wherever I end up at is I have to take somebody's spot. I have to earn everything. That doesn't bother me because that's what I've been doing. That's how I got to where I'm at today, by earning it and that's what I'm going to continue today."

Even if Sindarius doesn't make the final roster several teams were interested in the guard once he clears waivers so whether it's Cleveland or somewhere else he could very well be on a NBA roster this year.