COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former USC football staffer has found a new home. Pat Washington, the former tight ends coach for USC, has joined the Appalachian State staff as their wide receivers coach.

Pat came in with Muschamp in 2016 and helped developed Hayden Hurst into a first round pick of the Baltimore Ravens. With over 30 years of coaching experience he also coached Jordy Nelson at Kansas State.

And guess what? Pat and App State will be in Williams Brice Stadium on November 9th.