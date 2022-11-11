W.J. Keenan standout staying to play for South Carolina Women's Basketball

W.J. Keenan's outstanding guard Milaysia Fulwiley capped off a whirlwind recruiting process by choosing South Carolina over Florida, Louisville, and Ole Miss.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Milyasia Fulwiley has been on the receiving end of a Dawn Staley full-court press since the seventh grade.

That is when South Carolina's head basketball coach first started recruiting Fulwiley who is currently ranked as one of the top guards in the country.

On Thursday, all the emotions of the intense recruiting process came pouring out as Fulwiley made her college choice official. It took her a few moments for her to gather herself as tears of relief amid the weight of the last few years were a sign that this part of her basketball career was coming to an end.

As Fulwiley made her call for Carolina, she says it was a relief to get the process over so she can now focus on her senior season at W.J. Keenan where she hopes to win a fifth state championship. She won her first as a seventh grader and could cap off her high school career with a fourth consecutive title.