Gamecock men's basketball team headlines a kids clinic at Cayce Elementary School

Carolina spent part of their Wednesday with kids from the Midlands Boys and Girls Clubs

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During his time at Chattanooga, Lamont Paris developed a relationship with the Boys and Girls Clubs in that area.

That partnership has come to Columbia which is why his players were at Cayce Elementary Wednesday afternoon for a kids clinic with youngsters from the Midlands Boys and Girls Clubs.

Former USC point guard Carey Rich, who now serves as Special Assistant to the Head Coach, says Paris put that organization front and center of his team's community outreach efforts.