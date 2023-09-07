South Carolina men's basketball team learns its SEC schedule

The Gamecocks learn the when and where, if not what time, of their SEC contests in the second season of the Lamont Paris era.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball team has its SEC schedule for 2024 after the league released the matchups with specific dates. Tipoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

There will be home and home games with Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The first SEC game will be Saturday, Jan. 6 at home against Mississippi State. followed by road games against Alabama on Tuesday Jan. 9 and Missouri on Saturday the 13th.

Georgia comes to the Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 16 followed by a trip to Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The Kentucky Wildcats come to Columbia on Tuesday, Jan. 23. That will mark a homecoming for former Gamecock assistant coach Chuck Martin who is in his first season as a Kentucky assistant.

Following that game against the Wildcats, USC will host Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Road games against Tennessee and Georgia close out the month of January and open the month of February. The game in Knoxville is set for Tuesday, Jan. 30 while the short trip to Athens will be on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Consecutive home games against Ole Miss on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and Vanderbilt on Feb. 10 are followed by a trip to the Plains of Auburn on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The Gamecocks return home to face LSU on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The final games of the month of February are on the road - at Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 24 and at Texas A&M on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The final regular season home games are set for Saturday, March 2 and Tennessee on Wednesday, March 6. The Gamecocks close out the regular season at Mississippi State on March 9.