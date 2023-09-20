Staley unveils 2023-2024 non-conference schedule

The Gamecocks will host seven non-conference opponents headlined by a February contest with UCONN.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced the Gamecocks’ 2023-24 non-conference schedule. The 13-game slate includes nine against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams, highlighted by four that advanced to at least the Sweet 16. Colonial Life Arena will host seven non-conference games with four of those coming in November.

The 2023-24 season opens with a bang as the Gamecocks travel to Paris for the Aflac Oui-Play event and an historic matchup with NCAA Sweet 16 finisher Notre Dame on Nov. 6. Back at home, NCAA Elite Eight rival Maryland comes to Colonial Life Arena for a 1 p.m. tipoff on ABC, ahead of which South Carolina will retire the jersey of Gamecock great Tiffany Mitchell.

The four-game homestand continues with the Palmetto Series matchup against Clemson (Nov. 16), South Dakota State (Nov. 20) and a Thanksgiving weekend matchup with Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 24).

The Gamecocks close the month in North Carolina, traveling to Chapel Hill for the ACC/SEC Challenge against the Tar Heels (Nov. 30). They stay in the Triangle area to play at Duke in the Jimmy V Classic (Dec. 3).

The first of two December home games comes against Morgan State (Dec. 6) ahead of a trip to the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase against Utah in Uncasville, Conn. (Dec. 10). Following an exam break, Presbyterian closes out the 2023 home schedule (Dec. 16).

A pair of road trips bookend the holiday break with South Carolina traveling to Bowling Green (Dec. 19) and then closing out 2023 at East Carolina (Dec. 30).

In the midst of their SEC schedule, the Gamecocks renew their annual rivalry with Connecticut on Feb. 11 with tipoff at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

The Gamecocks will host an exhibition game prior to the regular-season start. That information will to be released soon.

In all, South Carolina’s 29-game schedule features 16 games against teams that played in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Six other outings will be against teams that competed in the 2023 WNIT. Ten of those 22 games against postseason opponents will be played at Colonial Life Arena.

Tipoff times and TV designations for all other games will be announced at a later time.

