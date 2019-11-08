COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fans are passionate and give a lot to the programs they know and love. Well South Carolina showed them some love on Saturday with the Colonial Life Fan Appreciation Day.

Gamecock fans were able to come out to the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility to get pictures and autographs with football players as well as the men's and women's soccer teams.

There were also fun activities for families like field goal kicking, the qb toss and agility drills. There was even cornhole.

The players and fans were able to interact before kickoff and a lot of the fans were excited about what's ahead for the football team as well. Check out the video below.