A huge honor set for Saturday as former USC All-American Alshon Jeffery will have his #1 jersey retired

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Talk about coming full circle.
Shane Beamer was the chief recruiter for Alshon Jeffery back in the day and he was able to wrestle Jeffery away from Southern Cal and bring him into the Carolina camp after a stellar career at Calhoun County High School where he was a standout receiver and a state championship winning member of the Saints' basketball team.
Jeffery went on to have an All-American career as he recorded 183 catches for 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons.
With Beamer now running the USC program, he is part of the administrative team who have welcomed Alshon back for his jersey retirement ceremony which will be during halftime of the Mississippi State game.