COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC football news this weekend. North Mecklenburg product Da'Qon Stewart has committed to the Gamecocks. Da'Qon is a top 30 prospect in North Carolina. The Huntersville, North Carolina native chose USC over North Carolina, Akron and UMAss.

Da'Qon played receiver and quarterback this past season and caught 14 touchdown passes. He's designated as an athlete and Bryan McClendon will have another weapon to use in his offense.

Da'Qon is the fourth commit for the 2020 class which features two offensive lineman and quarterback Luke Doty out of Myrtle Beach.