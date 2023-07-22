This Pup has grown up fast since coming to Columbia

Grayson "Pup" Howard is gearing up for his first preseason in a South Carolina uniform and after going through bowl practice and spring practice, the Jacksonville product says getting on campus before the end of 2022 will help him as he prepares for his 2023 debut.

Howard says one things he has learned is to not rush the process and instead focus on steady improvement. The transition from high school to college almost always comes with a learning curve, even for a talented defender like Howard. But by slowing down and focusing on the day, Howard hopes that process will set himself up for a solid career in Columbia.