Seven Gamecock players named to the Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seven University of South Carolina football players were named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the SEC office announced Tuesday.
The Gamecocks placed three players on the first-team squad, including wide receiver Antwane Wells, Jr., punter Kai Kroeger and kickoff specialist Mitch Jeter.
Kroeger's selection comes one day after he was named a Preseason Second Team All-American by the Associated Press.
Gamecocks earning spots on the third team unit were tight end Trey Knox, all-purpose back Dakereon Joyner, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and defensive back Marcellas Dial.