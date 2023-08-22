x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
USC Gamecocks

Seven Gamecock players named to the Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

More than a half dozen South Carolina players are on the radar of the SEC coaches whose preseason All-SEC teams have been released.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seven University of South Carolina football players were named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the SEC office announced Tuesday.

The Gamecocks placed three players on the first-team squad, including wide receiver Antwane Wells, Jr., punter Kai Kroeger and kickoff specialist Mitch Jeter.

Kroeger's selection comes one day after he was named a Preseason Second Team All-American by the Associated Press.

Gamecocks earning spots on the third team unit were tight end Trey Knox, all-purpose back Dakereon Joyner, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and defensive back Marcellas Dial.

More Videos

In Other News

Beamer likes what he saw from his team in preseason camp

Before You Leave, Check This Out