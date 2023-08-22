Seven Gamecock players named to the Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

More than a half dozen South Carolina players are on the radar of the SEC coaches whose preseason All-SEC teams have been released.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seven University of South Carolina football players were named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the SEC office announced Tuesday.

The Gamecocks placed three players on the first-team squad, including wide receiver Antwane Wells, Jr., punter Kai Kroeger and kickoff specialist Mitch Jeter.

Kroeger's selection comes one day after he was named a Preseason Second Team All-American by the Associated Press.