A different season opener, the Gamecocks get ready for the Battle of the Carolinas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With all due respect to the previous season openers in the Shane Beamer era, a matchup with North Carolina Saturday night in prime time is generating national headlines.
"I just did an interview with Jim Rome before I came in here at 1 o'clock," Beamer said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.
"I wasn't doing interviews with Jim Rome talking about the matchup Week 1 last year. You love that. You want to play in big games where you are on a national stage. We certainly are. I would rather do this than what we have done the last couple of seasons, as well."
The season opener will be a rematch of the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl which South Carolina won 38-21.