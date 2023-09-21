The role Mississippi State played in Beamer's coaching career

"Met my awesome wife there. She is born and raised in Starkville. Mississippi State grad. Her parents still live in Starkville. Big contingent of people from Mississippi that will be in my house this weekend from what I have been told. Place that will always be special to me because of the three years I spent there working for coach Croom and the many great people and friends that I have there. Now, at Mississippi State, getting to play them. Played them when I was an assistant coach here in my first at Carolina here in Columbia. That was a fun Saturday afternoon and then even more ties. Their athletic director is one of my best friends in the world, Zac Selmon. We worked together at Oklahoma and our families are extremely close. It will be fun seeing him as well. It will be Mississippi State's first away game this season. Will also be my good friend Zac's first away game as an athletic director in the SEC. We certainly want to show him and all of Mississippi State what a SEC road game is like. We need that to be an advantage for us this Saturday night."