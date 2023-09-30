From Newberry College to the University of South Carolina, Mario Anderson is making strides

Gamecock running back Mario Anderson continues to progress in his first season on the Division I level after four seasons at Newberry College.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After an All-American career at Newberry College, redshirt senior Mario Anderson was an intriguing addition to the Gamecock program from the transfer portal.

The Summerville native was a record-setting running back for the Wolves in the South Atlantic Conference as he helped Newberry win the last two league titles.

But the move to the Power 5 ranks was expected to come with a time of transition as he was now competing at a different level with athletes who were for the most part bigger and faster than what he had previously faced.