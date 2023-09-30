From Newberry College to the University of South Carolina, Mario Anderson is making strides

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After an All-American career at Newberry College, redshirt senior Mario Anderson was an intriguing addition to the Gamecock program from the transfer portal.
The Summerville native was a record-setting running back for the Wolves in the South Atlantic Conference as he helped Newberry win the last two league titles.
But the move to the Power 5 ranks was expected to come with a time of transition as he was now competing at a different level with athletes who were for the most part bigger and faster than what he had previously faced.
Anderson embraced the challenge and last week's win over Mississippi State saw him rush for 88 yards and score his first touchdown in a USC uniform. But head coach Shane Beamer says he has seen Anderson progress in areas that you don't see in the box score such as pass protection, a vital role for any running back.