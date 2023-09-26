Rattler, Huntley earn SEC awards

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and defensive lineman Boogie Huntley are honored for their performance in the win over Mississippi State.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spencer Rattler has been playing at high level in 2023 and another stellar performance has earned him recognition from Birmingham.

Rattler has been named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after he completed 18-of-20 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-30 victory over Mississippi State.

He added 43 yards rushing on eight carries. Rattler had a pair of home run balls to Xavier Legette, one for 76 yards and the other for 75. It was just the second time in school history that Carolina connected on two passes of 75 yards or more in the same game. Rattler was also named a member of the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 List and was selected the East-West Shrine Bowl’s “Monday Morning Quarterback” for his efforts.

This is the second time that the redshirt senior has been recognized by the SEC this season. He was the league’s Offensive Player of the Week following his performance against Furman.

Alex "Boogie" Huntley was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after he registered a pair of sacks among the three tackles and he broke up three passes against the Bulldogs.

The Hammond graduate and redshirt junior played a key role in holding Mississippi State, the top rushing team in the SEC, to just 32 rushing yards on 23 carries, an average of 1.4 yard per carry.