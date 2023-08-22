Beamer is bullish about what his team accomplished in August

The third-year South Carolina head coach gives a positive review of how his team approached the demands of preseason practice

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With preseason camp in the rear view mirror, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was at the podium for his first Tuesday news conference of the 2023 season.

All eyes are on the Sept. 2 showdown in Charlotte with North Carolina but the head coach took a look back at the preseason where he feels his team made major gains.