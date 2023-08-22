Beamer is bullish about what his team accomplished in August

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With preseason camp in the rear view mirror, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was at the podium for his first Tuesday news conference of the 2023 season.
All eyes are on the Sept. 2 showdown in Charlotte with North Carolina but the head coach took a look back at the preseason where he feels his team made major gains.
Beamer made note of a three-day stretch when Columbia lived up to its "Famously Hot" billing and yet, the players still donned full pads and stacked productive practices on top of each other, a sign for the coach that his team is headed into the new season with the proper mindset.